Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.03 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,453,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $18,477,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,830.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

