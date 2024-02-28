Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

