Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.7 %

Flex stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.