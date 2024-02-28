Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of POR opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on POR shares. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

