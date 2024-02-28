Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,111 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.