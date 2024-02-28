Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,497 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

RCM opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.98, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

