Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $5.10 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 436,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

GTES stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.