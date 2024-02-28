Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $5.10 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 436,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %
GTES stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Gates Industrial Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
