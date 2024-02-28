Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 87.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,725 shares of company stock worth $762,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

