Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 815,737 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

NYSE:WAL opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

