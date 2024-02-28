Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 102.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $142.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

