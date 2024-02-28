Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 259.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Up 1.0 %

CROX opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,641. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.