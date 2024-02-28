Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,188 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

