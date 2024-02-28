Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 383.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.