Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after buying an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

