Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,626 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in InMode by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 584,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in InMode by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 613,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

InMode Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

