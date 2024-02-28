Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,636 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

