Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 117,227 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 153,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 354,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

