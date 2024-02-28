Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,058 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,705,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.