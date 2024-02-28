Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,914 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

