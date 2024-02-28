Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 26,768 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

