Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 40,953 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

