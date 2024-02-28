Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $319,156.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

