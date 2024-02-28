Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,324 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

DXC stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.