Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,981 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $115.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

