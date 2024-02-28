IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Group International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $103,964,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 214,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

