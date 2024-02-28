IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of IGM opened at C$35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.20. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

