Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) insider Edmond Warner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,270 ($28.79) per share, with a total value of £45,400 ($57,584.98).
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Performance
HVPE stock opened at GBX 2,240 ($28.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,294.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.42. HarbourVest Global Priv Equity has a one year low of GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,450 ($31.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile
