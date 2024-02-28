Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) insider Edmond Warner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,270 ($28.79) per share, with a total value of £45,400 ($57,584.98).

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Performance

HVPE stock opened at GBX 2,240 ($28.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,294.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.42. HarbourVest Global Priv Equity has a one year low of GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,450 ($31.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

