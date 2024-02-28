Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Buys 18,276 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29).
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,473.50 ($31.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,486.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. The company has a market capitalization of £159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,844.44%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
