Insider Selling: Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,171.49).

Titon Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Titon stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.07. Titon Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Titon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

