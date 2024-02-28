Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.76. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

