Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $37,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.27 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

