Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 71338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,255,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Up 14.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $882.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

