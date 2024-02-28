Invesco Ltd. Buys 233,368 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

