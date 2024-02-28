Invesco Ltd. Buys 447,192 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 138.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 447,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $37,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,147 shares of company stock worth $16,911,749 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

