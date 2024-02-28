Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $39,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $96.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.