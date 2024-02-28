Invesco Ltd. Has $43.81 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $43,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.