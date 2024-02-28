Invesco Ltd. Has $46.38 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CEIX opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

