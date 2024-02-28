Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.