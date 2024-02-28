Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,457 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $38,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

