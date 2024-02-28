Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $37,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.6 %

PZZA opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.