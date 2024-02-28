Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,274,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $45,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
KNX opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Articles
