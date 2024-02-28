Invesco Ltd. Sells 270,085 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $37,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

