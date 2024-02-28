Invesco Ltd. Sells 360,600 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $45,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

