Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after buying an additional 971,096 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 666,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 474,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

