Investors Purchase Large Volume of BigBear.ai Call Options (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 799% compared to the average volume of 1,615 call options.

In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

