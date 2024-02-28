iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,019,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPHE opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

