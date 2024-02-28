iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 396% compared to the typical volume of 8,215 put options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,580,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.