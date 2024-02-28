ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 54.84 ($0.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32).

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

