ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
ITM Power Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 54.84 ($0.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32).
About ITM Power
