Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

