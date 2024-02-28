Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $35.79. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 3,119,736 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.95.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
