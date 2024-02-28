Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $35.79. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 3,119,736 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

